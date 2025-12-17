Rishikesh News: NDPS Celebrates 27th Annual Day with Cultural Fervor

Rishikesh: Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public School celebrated 27th Annual Day with pomp and show, in the holy presence of the school's founder, Mahant Baba Ram Singh, and the administrator, Sant Jodh Singh. An array of cultural programs was presented by the students, an exhibition where budding scientists and artists showcased their knowledge, science, and art was held. The musical drama 'Mukut', conveying a vibrant message of environmental protection, awakened and inspired humanity to protect nature. The 'Chipko Movement', which prevented the felling of trees and promoted afforestation in Uttarakhand state, and the 'Harela festival', a symbol of the people's love for nature, evoked pleasant feelings.

Chief Guest Announces Freeship, Santosh Yadav Inspires Students with Life Lessons

Impressed by the students’ performance, Chief Guest Professor Dr. Manish Madan, Registrar, UPES announced one freeship to the student of the NDPS for pursuing higher education in UPES. Presiding as the Guest of Honour, the first woman in the world to scale Mount Everest twice, Santosh Yadav goaded the students to lead a disciplined life to be successful. She cited her own experiences how getting up early and focussing on her dream helped her scale the Himalayan mount. Sardar Gurwinder Singh, Director Nirmal Ashram schools, encouraged the students to strive for continuous progress. On this occasion, the school's annual magazine, 'Diksha', was also released.

Following a prayer by the school captain, the melodious strains of musical stringed instruments mesmerized the audience. School Chairman Dr. S.N. Suri welcomed the dignitaries. Lalita Krishnaswamy, the school Principal presented the annual report of the school's achievements. A play titled 'From Kali Yuga to Kalki' depicting the creation of the universe, the division of time into different ages, and the ten incarnations of God in those ages to protect righteousness, left the audience spellbound.

Mahant Baba Ram Singh presented shawls and mementos to the guests. Earlier Board of Directors of Nirmal Ashram's educational institutions, Sardar Gurvinder Singh, Shri K.L. Dang, School Chairman Dr. S.N. Suri, Educational Advisor Mrs. Renu Suri, Principal of NGA Dr. Sunita Sharma, School Principal Lalita Krishnaswamy, and all other dignitaries, lit the lamp to mark the inaugural of the function. The school educational advisor Renu Suri, NGA Principal Dr. Sunita Sharma, Sardar Manjit Singh, Anil Kinger, and other dignitaries were present in the program.