Uttarakhand CM Dhami Welcomes UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday welcomed Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on his arrival in Pauri Garhwal.

CM Dhami welcoming Yogi Adityanath wrote on X, "Hearty welcome and felicitation was given to Honorable Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, Chief Minister of neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh, endowed with rich cultural heritage and religious sites, on his arrival to the holy land of heroes, Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)."

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami reached Pauri paid tribute to two-time MLA and former Lok Sabha MP Late Chandra Mohan Negi by garlanding his memorial.

The Chief Minister said, "Chandra Mohan ji's contribution has been incomparable in the field of political and social welfare. The work done by him for the upliftment of every section of the society and the overall development of the region is unforgettable."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Char Dham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat and priests of all four Dhams met CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday.

On this occasion, the priests from the four Dhams expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister by chanting mantras for promoting the winter yatra. The Chief Minister also took suggestions from all the priests to make the Char Dham Yatra even better.

While congratulating all the priests, the Chief Minister said that the state government is working to make the Char Dham Yatra more successful and better by becoming an ally of the priests.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will complete all the preparations even before the doors of the four Dhams open. He said that the state government is promoting the winter Char Dham Yatra along with the four Dhams, for which continuous work is being done. (ANI)