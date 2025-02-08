UP, Uttarakhand CMs Join Govt School Program in Pauri Garhwal to Boost Education

Pauri Garhwal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in a program at Government Primary School Thangar in Pauri Garhwal on Saturday.

Addressing the event, the Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath emphasised the importance of technology in improving educational facilities and stressed that meaningful change can only happen when society takes the lead in implementing the government's vision.

Reflecting on his own school days, CM Adityanath highlighted the role of discipline and cultural programs in shaping education despite limited resources in the past.

"Today we have technology. With better use of technology, we can implement better (educational) facilities. This can only happen when the government stays behind and society comes forward, then there will be results" the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

"The guidance and vision of the government should be there, but the society should play the role of implementing that vision. Earlier we used to not have resources to provide such facilities. The time when we used to study, there were no such provision of resources but the way our teachers provided us education with discipline. We had the Bal Sabha, cultural events and several other programs," he said..

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced that the state has successfully reduced unemployment by 4.4 per cent in a year, surpassing the national average.

In his address at the school in Pauri Garhwal, CM Dhami said, "We have succeeded in reducing unemployment by 4.4 per cent in one year in the state, which is more than the national average. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had given some suggestions to stop migration from the state in search of employment. Keeping those suggestions in mind, we will take concrete steps in that direction."

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami welcomed Yogi Adityanath in Pauri Garhwal and in a post on X wrote, "Hearty welcome and felicitation was given to Honorable Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, Chief Minister of neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh, endowed with rich cultural heritage and religious sites, on his arrival to the holy land of heroes, Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand)."

CM Dhami paid tribute to two-time MLA and former Lok Sabha MP Late Chandra Mohan Negi by garlanding his memorial.

The Chief Minister said, "Chandra Mohan ji's contribution has been incomparable in the field of political and social welfare. The work done by him for the upliftment of every section of the society and the overall development of the region is unforgettable."

On Friday, Uttarakhand Char Dham Tirtha Purohit Mahapanchayat and priests of all four Dhams met CM Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the priests from the four Dhams expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister by chanting mantras for promoting the winter yatra.

The Chief Minister also took suggestions from all the priests to make the Char Dham Yatra even better. (ANI)