Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Praises UCC for Empowering Muslim Women in Haridwar

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday lauded effective implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, saying that Muslims women have been "freed from social evils."

The Chief Minister was attending a workshop in Haridwar on the effective implementation of UCC.

"UCC has freed Muslim sisters from social evils. Now all women will get justice in inheritance and property rights as well," CM Dhami said during his speech.

He mentioned that many people are creating "confusion" about UCC, but the law is not against any religion or sect. In fact the law is an effort to establish harmony in equality by eradicating the evil practices of society.

"UCC is not against any religion or sect. Many people are creating confusion about it. This is an effort to establish harmony in equality by eradicating the evil practices of society. This is such a necessary reform which will benefit the entire society," CM Dhami said.

He further urged the young people of the state to "come forward" and stop the spread of rumours against UCC.

"Youth should come forward to stop the rumours being spread regarding UCC. Some people are spreading rumours that after registering in UCC, even outsiders will get the status of state resident, this claim is completely misleading," he said.

Talking about the rights and duties of citizens, he said that there should be a balance between the two, "Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin. A responsible citizen is one who understands the balance between the two and follows it. We all have to follow our civic duty. All families have to be registered in UCC."

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami-led Uttarakhand government had implemented UCC across the state in January 27 of this year. Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the law in the country. (ANI)