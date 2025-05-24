Rs 60 Lakh Land Fraud Exposed in Haridwar's Saat Namjad: 7 Booked

Haridwar: Rs 60-Lakh Fraud In The Name Of Land Sale in Saat Namjad, Haridwar: In the name of selling 30 bigha land, cheating of Rs 60 lakhs have come to light. On the orders of DIG Garhwal, Jwalapur Police have registered cases against seven accused in the case. Investigations in the case have begun.

According to the police, Sunny Khatri, R/o Nirmala Chhaoni Haridwar in complaint to the DIG Garhwal has complained that he is known to Sanjay Mehra R/o Tehri Visthapit Colony New Shivalik Nagar. Sanjay told him that 30 bigha land is available in dirt cheap rate in Pipli in Laksar tehsil's Punderpur. Once bought now, the land could be sold in high price later, said he.

Sanjay made him meet Ashvad resident of Gram Saray in Jwalapur, Farman Ansari R/o Idgah Road, Jwalapur, Vinod Kumar R/o Tehri Visthapit Colony New Shivalik Nagar, Sanjay Kashyap R/o Roshanpuri Raoli, Mehdood of Sidkul. They were introduced as owners of the land. Also he was introduced to Inderjit Sehgal.

After the land was shown to him, the deal for the land was fixed at Rs 12 Cr 90 lakhs. Out of this, Rs 60 lakhs were paid on 22/3/2024. With this, ikrarnama was prepared in which this was mentioned that the land would be registered after two months.

Allegation is, when Sunny pressed for quick registration of the land, every one of them started avoiding it. It was decided to return the money but till date the money has not been returned. Kotwali incharge Amarjit Singh has said that on the basis of tehrir, cases have been filed against all 7. Investigations are on.