Caution On Monsoon-Management

PREDICTION

IMD’s pressing above-normal monsoon prediction offers hope for farmers, but past inaccuracies and erratic rainfall highlight the need for better monsoon management.

MOONSOON MANAGEMENT

Effective monsoon management in India requires a multi-faceted approach, including preparedness, disaster response, and long-term climate adaptation. This involves monitoring weather patterns, ensuring clean water, maintaining good hygiene, and implementing climate-resilient infrastructure and policies.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Preparedness and Early Warning:

Monitor weather forecasts:

Stay informed about weather conditions and potential flood alerts from local authorities and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Plan ahead: Have emergency supplies, such as flashlights, first-aid kits, and non-perishable food, readily available.

Prepare your home:

Trim tree branches, clear debris from drains, and ensure your roof is leak-proof.

Water Management

Drink clean water: Only consume boiled or purified water to prevent waterborne diseases.

Maintain good hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after being in contact with contaminated areas.

Avoid stagnant water: Ensure there is no standing water around your home, as it can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.



Disaster Response:

Safety first: Be cautious while driving during monsoons, and avoid walking in flooded areas.

Electrical safety: Take precautions to avoid electrical accidents during heavy rain.

First aid: Know basic first aid and how to address minor wounds and bites.

USER FRIENDLY

Invest in green infrastructure like permeable pavements, green roofs, and urban wetlands to manage stormwater effectively.

Smart city technologies:

Utilize real-time monitoring of water levels, predictive analytics, and automated flood response systems.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Climate-resilient infrastructure:

Build infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change, such as more frequent and intense monsoon events.

CLIMATE

Climate adaptation strategies is must. Develop and implement climate-resilient building codes and plans for climate-induced migration.

AWARENESS

Public awareness and community participation:

Encourage community involvement in local initiatives for disaster preparedness and risk management.



For a heavily agriculture-dependent population, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s prediction of above normal monsoon this year would normally be good news, with obvious implications for harvest.

INCREASED IMPORT

That, in turn, has significant import for both rural consumption and food prices in the country. But it would be pragmatic to temper expectations given IMD’s poor record on accuracy

LOW PREDICTION

…IMD’s first forecasts is a low 42%, lower than the chances of correctly calling a coin toss.

Deluge and drought can affect crop yields, cause significant damage in terms of the infrastructure and human toll they extract, and result in serious economic pain, not just for the farming community but beyond.

PREDICTION

Even if the rainfall were to be adequate and IMD spared another off-mark forecast — private sector weather forecaster Skymet predicts a normal monsoon — the headline number means little given that the spatial and temporal distribution of rain has been erratic over the past few years. This is likely indicative of the climate crisis unfolding.

RAINFALL

To illustrate, over half of the country either received excessive or deficient rainfall last year, and certain areas saw excessive rainfall over a short window, with devastating impact.

To that end, states and local governments need to put in place action plans to contain adverse impacts of either extreme (excess or deficiency).

DELUGE, DROUGHT

PLANNING

Flood planning, ensuring efficient drainage for checking run-off losses, preventing flooding, and recharging groundwater as well as bolstering storage capacity will be the focus areas to take care of immediate impacts. In the long run, states must work on expanding their irrigation network to make agriculture less monsoon-dependent.

NEW MONSOON MANAGEMENT

The country needs a new monsoon management vision given current realities.

VARIABILITY

To mitigate the impact of monsoon variability, a multifaceted approach is needed, focusing on both short-term disaster preparedness and long-term sustainable agriculture practices. This includes strengthening flood planning, ensuring efficient drainage, and recharging groundwater.

RELIANCE

In the long run, expanding irrigation networks to reduce reliance on monsoons is crucial, along with investing in more accurate monsoon forecasting and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Short-term Measures (Disaster Preparedness):

FLOOD PLANNING

Implement robust flood management plans, including measures to prevent and mitigate flood damage.

DRAINAGE SYSTEMS

Ensure efficient drainage systems to manage runoff and reduce flooding, particularly in areas prone to excessive rainfall.

RECHARGE

Invest in initiatives to recharge groundwater levels, providing a reliable source of water during drier periods.

STORAGE CAPACITY

Bolster water storage capacity, including reservoirs and tanks, to capture and store excess water during monsoon seasons.

Long-term Measures (Sustainable Agriculture):

IRRIGATION NETWORKS

Expand irrigation infrastructure to reduce dependence on monsoon rainfall and ensure a reliable water supply for agriculture.

CLIMATE

Climate-Resilient Agriculture:

Promote climate-resilient agricultural practices, such as drought-resistant crops, water-efficient irrigation techniques, and diversified farming systems.

IMPROVED FORECASTING

Invest in advanced weather forecasting models and technologies to predict monsoon patterns and potential extreme events more accurately.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Develop and implement comprehensive risk management strategies for agriculture, including insurance schemes and support for farmers during adverse conditions.

Specific Considerations for Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

FLOODING

Floodings need to be averted at all costs. For instance, Haridwar's location near the Ganges River makes it particularly vulnerable to flooding. Strengthening river embankments and implementing flood warning systems are crucial.

WATER RESOURCES

Avoidance of situations like those in challenges related to water scarcity, especially during drier periods.

GROUNDWATER

Expanding groundwater recharge and promoting water conservation practices are essential.

Agriculture

While agriculture is not the dominant economic activity in Haridwar, the region's agricultural sector can still be affected by monsoon variability. Promoting climate-resilient crops and water-efficient irrigation techniques can help mitigate these impacts.

By implementing these measures, Haridwar can significantly reduce its vulnerability to monsoon variability and build a more resilient future.

IMD’s 2025 FORECAST

