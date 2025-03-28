Uttar Pradesh: Three factory workers dead due to boiler blast in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Three workers, working in a factory in Ghaziabad, died on Friday due to a boiler blast in a roller factory, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gyan Prakash told ANI, "Three workers died on the spot in a boiler blast incident in this factory today."

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning in the factory located at Modinagar area of Ghaziabad.

Investigation into the incident is currently underway.

