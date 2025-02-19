Eklavya Adarsh School Students Meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Dehradun

Dehradun: Students from Eklavya Adarsh Residential School Mehravana in Chakrata had a memorable day on Wednesday when they met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun.

The students were given a unique opportunity to witness the various activities taking place during the assembly session, gaining valuable insight into the workings of the state government.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, known for his dedication to public service, took the time to interact with the students and wish them a bright future.

Eklavya Adarsh Residential School Mehravana is part of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) scheme, launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to tribal students across the country.

As the students return to their school, they carry with them a deeper understanding of the democratic process.

Earlier in the day, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met CDS General Anil Chauhan in Vidhan Sabha.

As per the CMO release, CM Dhami stated on Wednesday that the government is the protector of the state, culture and its original form. The Chief Minister further said that they fully respect the long-standing demand people of the state and fully respect their sentiments. The release added that approval of cabinet to a strict land law.

He said that the law would help protect the state's resources, cultural heritage, and citizens' rights. CM Dhami added that the law will also play a major role in maintaining Uttarakhand's original identity.

The Chief Minister said that his government is fully committed to the people's interests and will never let their trust break.

His office said in an official statement that earlier on Wednesday, February 18, the Uttarakhand government approved a sanction of RS 2 crores for the modernisation of the state police forces.

The Chief Minister has approved the sanction of Rs 243.91 lakh for the work of surface coating and signage by DBMBC of various roads of Ward No 5 Dhoran Khas of Assembly Constituency Mussoorie of Dehradun district under the state plan.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal to name the proposed Chalkudia-Masmoli-Saknoli-Naukholi Motor Road in Garhwal as Shaheed Mandeep Singh Negi Motor Road, proposed name of Sisaldi-Manjhola Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Motor Road, proposed name of Badiun Kandool Talla-Kandool Malla Uttinda (Mustkhal-Pulasun-Uttinda Motor Road as Freedom Fighter Tula Singh Rawat Motor Road. (ANI)