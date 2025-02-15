Sadhguru Shares Tips for Students on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to Sparkle in Exams

New Delhi: Appearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation, advised students to approach textbooks playfully and not consider them a challenge ahead of any examination.

Interacting with students at the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Sadhguru said, "Your textbook is not a challenge for your intelligence, no matter who you are. No matter if you have not done well in school till now, I'm still telling you for your intelligence that textbooks are not a challenge. You're unnecessarily making it difficult for yourself by approaching it in a certain way. Make your textbook itself into a play. Why can't you learn playfully? If you make it playful, your textbook is not a challenge."

He said that if students have to be competent, they need access.

"To find access, there are many aspects to it. One important thing is you have an active dynamic intelligence. Don't ever think, am I as intelligent as this person or that person? There is no such thing. It is a farce that has been spread in the world," he further said.

He said that everybody can sparkle in the world.

"Everybody can sparkle and do things that others cannot imagine. The only thing is, because there is no striving, that sparkle doesn't happen. School, education and examination is about the longing to know, making the miracle of your mind sparkle. There are a lot of studies that are brain mapping. Recent studies have shown when people become meditative with Shambhavi Mahamudra, they see large part of the brain is lit up, this needs to happen that everything is lit up," he said.

He said that what people use is up to them.

"Intelligence is not about usefulness. Intelligence creates a profoundness of experience of life. The more you activate your intelligence, the more access you have to everything that you see. When your physical body is well exercised it can function better. Then why is it not true with mental faculties? The more exercised you are the better they function. If you save it for future it will vanish. It is like a cloud," Sadhguru said.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha episode was broadcast across platforms including on the Prime Minister and PMO's X profile and the PM's YouTube Channel.

Since 2018, PM Modi has been hosting this annual event to interact with students, teachers, and parents, offering guidance on staying stress-free during exams. The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a program telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi (ANI)