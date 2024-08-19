Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan ties Rakhi to Ibrahim, Jeh; misses Taimur, Inaaya

Mumbai: There is no occasion that Pataudis misses a chance to share glimpse of their celebrations. Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sara celebrated Raksha Bandhan at her dad Saif and Kareena's residence on Monday.

Clad in a beautiful yellow suit for the occasion, Sara is seen performing the traditional ritual of tying a rakhi, a sacred thread, on her brothers.

The first picture captures Sara tying a rakhi to her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.



The next photo features an adorable moment captured between Sara and Jeh while tying the rakhi.

Jeh can be seen smiling while sitting on his mother Kareena's lap.

Kareena looked gorgeous like always in pink ethnic co-ord set.

No celebration is complete without a family picture

All smiles as Sara posed with Saif, Kareena, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Jeh.

She also posted a picture with Saif, Ibrahim and Jeh.

Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan"

Sara missed the presence of Taimur and Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Taking to Instagram stories, she posted Missed Tim & Inni & Sabapataudi. But we tied each other your Rakhis!"

In her professional sphere, Sara is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy.The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Sara will also be seen in 'Metro...In Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sara was recently seen in the mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak' and the patriotic thriller drama 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

—ANI