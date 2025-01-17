Hyundai CRETA Electric Launched at ₹18 Lakh: Features, Specs, and Charging Time

Hyundai Motor India launched its much-anticipated Hyundai CRETA Electric at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 here in the national capital, at an introductory price of Rs 1,799,000.

Hyundai CRETA Electric promises a shift in the electric SUV segment.

Hyundai CRETA Electric comes equipped with Active Air Flaps (AAF), which help maximize energy efficiency. They also help cool the vehicle parts and enhance aerodynamics.

Its interior is where the premium comfort meets smart technology.

Hyundai CRETA Electric comes with a dual-tone Granite Gray with Dark Navy color theme and soothing ocean blue surround ambient lighting on the floating console.

The seats of Hyundai CRETA Electric are crafted from sustainable materials, including recycled plastic bottles for the fabric and corn extract for artificial leather seat upholstery.

To offer a futuristic cockpit, Hyundai CRETA Electric features a 26.03 cm (10.25") dual curvilinear screen with HD infotainment and a digital cluster, with all-important EV-specific information available on the go.

With a 2610 mm long wheelbase, Hyundai CRETA Electric offers maximized interior space, providing comfort for all passengers. It also provides ample legroom, knee room, headroom, and shoulder room for all occupants.

Hyundai CRETA Electric comes equipped with a battery heater that ensures maximized charging performance and range in cold weather conditions.

Hyundai CRETA Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in just 4 hours using the 11 kW smart connected wallbox charger (AC home charging). The charger comes with smart connectivity, and users can operate it directly from the myHyundai app.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric embraces Hyundai's global Pixel design language, offering an electrified appeal that blends bold SUV design with modern technology.

With fast DC charger, Hyundai CRETA Electric can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 58 minutes. (ANI)