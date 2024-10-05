Suniel Shetty flaunts stylish haircut and beard, fans can't stop raving

Mumbai: Suniel Shetty recently treated his fans to a sneak peek of his fresh new haircut. Styled by the famous celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the actor flaunted a sharp, trendy look that had fans raving.

The 'Dhadkan' actor, on Saturday, took to his Instagram Stories, to showcase his new look in a green t-shirt shirt, with a neatly trimmed beard and sunglasses.

Along with the picture, Suniel added a caption that read, "When you look in the mirror, make sure you see a strong and powerful person staring back at you."

Just recently, Suniel's son Ahan Shetty joined the cast of 'Border 2'.

Sunny Deol took to social media and welcomed Ahan on board. He also shared a teaser, generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike."Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2," he captioned the post.

Directed by JP Dutta, 'Border' became iconic for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, who played the unforgettable role of Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. And now two decades later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his father's shoes, carrying forward this legacy in a film that is deeply embedded in the collective memory of Indian cinema lovers.

The announcement video encapsulates the passing of the baton from father to son. It showcases the montage of Suniel Shetty's images from Border, with Ahan Shetty's heartfelt voiceover.

—ANI