Shilpa Shetty spotted at Mumbai airport in stunning checkered pink-and-white saree

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty Kundra again stunned everyone with her sense of style, as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport last evening in a simple, yet eye-catching, pink-and-white checkered saree, that definitely caught everyone's attention.

Her saree featured a beautiful flowing pallu and a matching blouse with a square, deep neckline, adding a touch of elegance to her already classy look.

What really stood out was the gingham print on the saree--a modern twist on traditional wear.

But that wasn't all--she paired the saree with a long, full-sleeved overcoat. With its collared neckline and structured shoulder pads, the coat added a formal, chic vibe, taking her outfit to the next level.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

