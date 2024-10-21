Reliance Retail's Azorte unveils fall festive collection 2024

Mumbai: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle brand under Reliance Retail, has launched its Fall Festive campaign, showcasing a stunning new collection set against the picturesque backdrop of London.

Azorte aims to transform the shopping experience for premium international and contemporary Indian fashion. The brand offers a curated selection of global trends and modern Indian styles for men, women, teens, and kids.

The latest collection features innovative fabrics that are stylish, comfortable, and sustainable, empowering customers to express their individuality with confidence. The elegantly designed stores will showcase both owned and co-created design lines.

Azorte has opened 12 new stores in cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Raipur, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Ranchi, and two additional stores in Bengaluru, bringing the total to five in that city. This expansion marks a significant step for the brand in strengthening its offline presence and reaching more customers in existing and newer cities.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, of Fashion and Lifestyle - Reliance Retail, stated, "Azorte has established itself as a premier store format catering to our premium category and has seen impressive success since its launch in 2022. We are thrilled about our expansion plans, which will allow us to reach new cities and a broader customer base. The growth we've experienced has been remarkable, and our vision for the brand remains focused on delivering exceptional global styles to our customers. We are committed to tapping into new customer segments and elevating their experience with fashion that truly reflects their aspirations and lifestyle."

The new collection highlights contemporary cuts and timeless silhouettes tailored for fashion-forward consumers. This season's designs embrace vibrant colours and distinctive patterns, making them perfect for festive celebrations and everyday outings. Azorte's commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of eco-friendly materials, ensuring that style and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

Azorte offers a comprehensive range that includes Western and Indian wear, fashion accessories, beauty products, and more, covering every aspect of customers' wardrobes. Each item is crafted to elevate personal style while seamlessly blending luxury and practicality, making it easier than ever to curate a look that reflects unique personalities.

The Azorte stores are designed to deliver a seamless shopping experience for fashion-forward consumers. Every element is crafted to enrich the overall shopping experience while keeping the customer at the heart of Azorte's approach.

—ANI