Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 4: Shilpa Shetty dolls up in pink lehenga for designer Megha Bansal

The actress, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series 'Indian Police Force,' is set to make her next cinematic appearance in the Kannada film 'KD: The Devil.'
Oct 12, 2024, 08:57 AM
Shilpa Shetty Pink Lehenga

New Delhi: Are you looking for elegant lehengas in a pastel tone this wedding season? If yes, then actor Shilpa Shetty has got you covered .
At Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Shilpa opted for a braid that made her look like a desi princess. She presented Megha's collection 'Khwaab - Khwaishon Ka Shaamiyana' at the fashion show.
Have a look at Shilpa's pictures
Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.
Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

—ANI

