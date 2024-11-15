I've just been trying to find what's truthful: Demi Moore recalls challenging beauty standards at age of 40

Washington [US]: Actor Demi Moore talked about challenging beauty standards at the age of 40 and shared her experience of wearing a two-piece swimsuit for the action comedy film 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle', reported People.

"I was 40, which meant I shouldn't have a body that was desirable--that's what I challenged," she said.

"I feel like we all have a role to play in life, to be of service, and for whatever reason, I feel like that has been something I've been called to do," Moore added. "But I don't think it would've been such a big deal if I hadn't been of an age that, at that time, it was already determined that you should look like..."

Moore said, "It's not like I've set out to redefine that; it's really that I've just been trying to find what's truthful and authentic within myself--and if I can do that, then hopefully that reflects for others."

'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' is a 2003 action comedy film directed by McG and written by John August, Cormac, and Marianne Wibberley. It is the sequel to 2000's 'Charlie's Angels' and the second film in the 'Charlie's Angels' trilogy.

In an interview earlier, she talked about the expectations for women's bodies in the 90s, she shared that until and unless they are lean and thin, women are not considered appealing and perfect

"Self-judgment, chasing perfection, trying to rid ourselves of 'flaws', also feeling rejected and despair, none of this is exclusive to women," said Demi, prior to opening up about scene in the film in which her character, Elisabeth Sparkle, tries to find out flaws in her appearance while looking at the mirror before going for a date.

"We've all had moments where you go back and you're trying to fix something, and you're just making it worse to the point where you're incapacitated," she shared, adding, "We're seeing these small things nobody else is looking at, but we're so hyper-focused on all that we're not. All of us, if we start to think our value is only with how we look, then ultimately we're going to be crushed."

Moore said that this is time of "great judgement," and in this time "people can anonymously judge one another in cruel ways."

"I feel this kind of judgement is a reflection of someone's own unhappiness and/or a way to boost their own sense of self. When those things happen, I have learned to just let it roll. It's what I make it mean about me. If I give it a lot of weight, value and power, it will have it. If I don't, it won't," said Moore.

In the film 'The Substance', Moore's character Elisabeth tries to create a young version of herself and for that she uses a black market drug.

The film, directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Margaret Qualley, delves with themes such as body image, societal expectations for women, and ageing. It received the best screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in May, reported People.

