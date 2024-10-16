Bella Hadid makes a grand comeback to the runway

Washington [US]: Supermodel Bella Hadid made a breathtaking return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, marking her first grand appearance as a showstopper after a two-year hiatus from the runway.

"An angel has returned home," was the sentiment echoed by fans as she stepped onto the stage, as per E! News.

Bella's comeback was nothing short of spectacular. She strutted down the runway adorned in a striking red two-piece intimate apparel, complemented by a large crimson and black cloak with an elegant train.

Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBK6043u7iD/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The look was completed with red strappy heels and her trademark sleek brunette bob, embodying both glamour and strength.

This year's show was particularly significant, not just for Bella but also for Victoria's Secret, which was making its return since 2018.

As singer Cher serenaded the audience with her classic hit "Believe," Bella's presence added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, as per E! News.

Before her stunning return to Victoria's Secret, Bella had already begun easing back into the fashion world.

She made headlines at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week last month, her first runway appearance since October 2022.

Sporting an oversized black suit with a crisp white button-down and tie, she effortlessly showcased her fashion prowess.

Reflecting on her time away from modelling, Bella opened up about the challenges she faced.

"After 10 years of modelling," she shared in an interview reported by E! News, "I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

This period of self-reflection allowed her to reassess her relationship with the industry.

Bella's decision to take a break was notably influenced by her past experiences with Victoria's Secret, particularly after allegations of harassment and bullying emerged in 2020, as per E! News.

Yet, her desire to return was fueled by a transformation she perceived within the brand. "What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," she revealed in an interview upon her return announcement in December 2021, as per E! News.

"There was a type of way that a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria's Secret felt. And now, six of the seven board members are all female. And there are new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed," she said in the interview according to E! News.

—ANI