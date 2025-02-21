Supreme Court Engages 6 Ministries in Carbon Emissions Case

New Delhi: In a significant move addressing the escalating concerns over carbon emissions and their environmental repercussions, the Supreme Court has impleaded six ministries in a case seeking to tackle this pressing issue. On Friday, the Division Bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra heard the matter, which delves into the regulatory frameworks surrounding carbon emissions in India and the gaps therein.

The court had previously appointed amicus curiae Sudhir Mishra and Jay Cheema on December 5, 2024, to assist in understanding the status of carbon emissions in the country. The civil appeal originated from an impugned judgment and final order dated January 15, 2019, passed by the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi. The Original Application had been filed by a nine-year-old girl from Uttarakhand, raising concerns about the adverse impact of climate change due to rising global temperatures. She also highlighted issues regarding the environmental clearances provided by the Expert Appraisal Committees in the country.

In response, the court directed the impleadment of six ministries, as suggested by the Amicus, Sudhir Mishra. These ministries include the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Transport Road & Highways, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Mines, and the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The involvement of these ministries is deemed necessary for a proper understanding of the issues at hand.

Sudhir Mishra, assisted by Advocate Petal Chandhok, AOR Gaichangpou Gangmei, and Advocate Swasti Misra, emphasized the importance of involving these ministries. They pointed out that certain regulations, such as fixing temperatures at approximately 25 degrees in malls and commercial spaces, are not being implemented. With the ministries' involvement, these existing mechanisms could be enforced more effectively.

The Supreme Court has granted the parties four weeks to file their replies, after which the matter will be listed for further consideration. This move underscores the need for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to addressing environmental challenges related to carbon emissions in India. (ANI)