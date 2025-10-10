SC to hear today TVK's plea for independent probe into Karur stampede

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday a plea filed by Tamil actor C. Joseph Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seeking an independent inquiry - under the chairmanship of a former Apex Court judge - into the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that left 41 people dead and several others injured.

As per the causelist published on the website of the Apex Court, a Bench of Justices J. K. Maheshwari and N. V. Anjaria will hear the matter on October 10.

The Apex Court will also hear a separate special leave petition (SLP) filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan challenging the Madras High Court's refusal to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

While refusing to proceed further on a petition seeking a CBI investigation, the Madras High Court had constituted an SIT under IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the tragic incident.

In an order passed on September 3, the Madras High Court criticised the political leadership of TVK for abandoning their followers in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

"Shockingly, the programme organisers, including the leader of the political party, absconded from the venue, abandoning their own cadres, followers, and fans. There is neither remorse, nor responsibility, nor even an expression of regret," observed a single-judge Bench of Justice N. Senthilkumar.

The Madras High Court "strongly condemned the conduct of Mr Vijay, the organisers of the event and the members of the political party for fleeing from the scene of occurrence immediately after the mishaps".

"It is incumbent upon such a party to have taken immediate steps to rescue and assist individuals caught in the stampede-like situation arising from the massive crowd in which many children, women, and several young person tragically lost their lives," it added.

The Madras High Court had directed the SIT to conduct an impartial and time-bound investigation and submit periodic updates.

