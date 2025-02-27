SC refuses to interfere in MP HC order on Union Carbide plant waste disposal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday clarified that it will not intervene in the matter concerning the disposal of waste at the Union Carbide Plant as the Madhya Pradesh High Court is already monitoring it.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih noted that the MP High Court has taken a serious view of the lethargic manner in which the state government has been handling waste disposal.

"The High Court is monitoring the matter. In that view, we do not find any reason to interfere in the said impugned order," the Court said in its order.

The top court further clarified that any grievances in the matter can very well be raised before the MP High Court.

Earlier, in December last year, the MP High Court ordered swift disposal of the toxic waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal by shifting it to Pithampur in the state's Dhar district.

Today, the Supreme Court also observed that the High Court had formed a Task Force Committee consisting of expert organizations such as the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Today, considering that expert bodies of high repute are dealing with the issue, the Court refused to interfere in the matter.

Additional Advocate General Nachiketa Joshi and Advocate Sarad Kumar Singhania appeared for the State of MP.

Advocate Sarvan Rita's Khare represented the petitioner, Chinmay Mishra. (ANI)