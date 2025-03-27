SC Queries Apollo's Free Care to Poor, Demands Status Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file a status report on whether the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has given free treatment to poor patients in the last five years.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also directed the aforesaid government authorities to explain whether the 30-year lease deed, as per which 15 acres of land had been given to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in 1994, had been renewed after its 30-year expiry.

"We are not sure whether even that benefit to the poor patients has been granted so far. It further seems from the contents of the lease deed that the lease period of 30 years now stands expired. In this view of the matter, we direct the Government of NCT of Delhi as well as the Union of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to place on record a joint comprehensive status report by way of affidavit, inter-alia, explaining: (i) Whether the lease deed, on expiry of the lease period, has been renewed? If so, on what terms and conditions?" the bench noted in its order.

The top court also sought the government authorities' response on what lawful recourse has been initiated to restore the Government land in case the lease period has not been renewed and has been extended.

Further, the court asked the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital management to file their status report on the aforesaid issues.

Moreover, the top court also directed the hospital management to cooperate with and fully assist an expert committee appointed in this regard.

"The entire records will be produced before the said Committee, to enable it to submit its report. The needful shall be done within four weeks", the court added in its order.

As per the lease deed, the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital was given 15 acres of land in Delhi's Sarita Vihar for a symbolic sum of Rs 1 per month. The government also held a 26 per cent share in the said land, as per the deed. The deed also contained certain clauses as per which the Apollo hospital was obliged to provide free treatment to poor patients to the extent of 1/3rd of the bed strength and 40 per cent of its outdoor patients.

Subsequently, the hospital management refused to adhere to the said obligation, leading to the initiation of PIL proceedings in the Delhi High Court. Eventually, a Division Bench of the High Court directed the said hospital to ensure that health care is provided to poor people, regardless of the management's stand that the hospital was a commercial venture.

When the matter came up at the top court in 2009, the hospital management was directed to continue providing benefits to poor patients, including 200 free beds.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the top court noted that the lease period as per which the hospital held the land now stands expired. The bench also raised doubts as to whether the hospital had provided benefits to poor patients.

After issuing directions to both the said hospital and government authorities in this regard, the Court posted the matter to be heard next on May 14 this year. (ANI)