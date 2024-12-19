SC Declines Plea Against Yati Narasinghanand's Dharam Sansad Event in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a contempt petition against the Uttar Pradesh administration and police for not taking steps against the 'Dharam Sansad' by Yati Narasinghanand.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked district officers to ensure that law and order is maintained.

"Please keep track of what is happening, recordings of the event be there, the mere fact that we are not entertaining doesn't mean there is a violation," said CJI to Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for Uttar Pradesh authority.

A contempt petition was filed against the Uttar Pradesh administration and police for not taking steps against the 'Dharam Sansad' which was to be organised between December 17 to 21 at Ghaziabad.

However, the 'Dharam Sansand' at the Shiv-Shakti temple complex in Ghaziabad's Dasna was called off as authorities refused to grant permission to hold 'Dharam Sansad'.

Activists and former bureaucrats -- Aruna Roy, retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Sharma, former IFS officers Deb Mukarji and Navrekha Sharma, and others -- have moved the top court alleging that a call was issued for the "genocide of Muslims".

The petitioners argued that the Ghaziabad District Administration and the Uttar Pradesh police have failed to act as per the directions issued by the apex court to take suo motu action against hate speeches.

They pointed out that the website and the advertisements for the 'Dharam Sansad' include hate speeches against the followers of Islam religion and incite violence against them. (ANI)