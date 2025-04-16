Robert Vadra Denies Wrongdoing Amid ED's Second Round of Questioning in Land Deal Case

New Delhi: A day after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Gurugram land deal case, Businessman Robert Vadra said on Wednesday that he is "too strong for all this."

He further posted a political cartoon, taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party as he alleged that there is a 'witch hunt' and 'political vendetta' being carried out against him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

However, according to sources, Vadra has been summoned for questioning again today (April 16).

Vadra has maintained that he is innocent and that 'truth will prevail.'

"I'm here for any kind of unjust pressure. I believe in the truth, and truth will prevail," Vadra posted on Facebook.

His remarks come after he claimed that restrictions were put on his "birthday week seva." Taking a veiled dig at the government, Vadra said that he would continue to fulfil the basic needs of people until he was stopped from speaking against "injustice" towards minorities.

"My Birthday Week Seva has been paused for a few days. Plans I have made for feeding the elderly and gifts for all the children in different areas will be continued as soon as I get over the 'Government's ways of stopping Me', from doing good and speaking about their unjust behaviour towards minorities, or if there are wishes and talks of me being in politics," Vadra added.

After hours of Enforcement Directorate questioning in connection to the Gurugram land case, Vadra alleged that federal agencies were being misused. He asserted that he had nothing to hide.

After hours of grilling, Robert Vadra left the ED office after interrogation in the Gurugram land case."All the questions which I have answered before are being answered again. There is no issue. I have nothing to hide. Everything is answered; everything will be answered again," he said.

He said that he submitted more than 20,000 documents to the agency in 2019, too, calling the summons "politically motivated."

Vadra said, "23,000 documents were submitted in 2019. The case that they are asking me about is a 20-year-old case. This is politically motivated. We abide by all the rules and regulations when we do any transaction. The ruling government always misuses the agency. They can ask me as many questions. I have nothing to hide. All is good." (ANI)