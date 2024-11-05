RAU's study circle case: Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on plea of deceased student's father seeking supply of CCTV footage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to CBI on a plea of Dalvin Suresh, the father of deceased student Nevin Dalvin. He has sought a direction for presentation, placing on record and supplying CCTV footage related to the incident that occurred at RAU's IAS Study circle in July 2024.

Three UPSC Aspirants had drowned in the flooded basement of RAU'S in old Rajeneder Nagar.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the CBI and sought a response. The matter has been listed on January 15.

Dalvin Suresh has moved a petition through advocate Abhijit Anand. He has sought direction from CBI to preserve, place on record and supply a copy of the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, he withdrew another petition alleging that CVC is not supervising the CBI investigation in the matter.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused including 4 co-owners and CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh. All accused are on bail.

The Delhi High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI from Delhi police in August 2024.

—ANI