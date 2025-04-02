Nitish Katara murder case: Vikas Yadav seeks interim bail from Supreme Court

New Delhi: Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year-long jail term in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim release from jail in view of her mother's health condition.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the medical board, to be constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to examine Yadav's mother, to file its report before it.

The bench also sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government and complainant -- Katara's mother, on an application filed by of Yadav seeking interim release. It has now posted the matter for hearing on April 15.

During the hearing of the case, the Uttar Pradesh government said it would constitute a medical board to examine the health condition of Yadav's mother.

Yadav, in his application, said his mother is admitted in Yashoda Hospital, Ghaziabad, and is being treated in the ICU.

Due to the serious condition of his mother, Yadav's assistance and presence are needed, said the application.

Yadav's plea raising the issue of denial of remission benefit to him has also been pending before the apex court.

A trial court in May 2008 held Vikas Yadav guilty of murdering Nitish Katara for being in a relationship with his sister. (ANI)

On October 3, 2016, the apex court gave a jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav, son of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav for their role in the kidnapping and killing of business executive Katara.

They kidnapped Katara from a marriage party on the intervening night of February 16-17, 2002 and then killed him for his alleged affair with Vikas' sister Bharti Yadav.

Bharti was the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav. (ANI)