Kasba law college rape case: Probe team gets crucial circumstantial evidence

Kolkata: The investigating team probing the Kasba law student gang-rape case has been able to secure some circumstantial evidence that matches the statement given by the victim after the crime was committed on June 25 evening which corroborates the charges against the three arrested accused in the case.

Sources said the first source of circumstantial evidence is the footage of the CCTV cameras, substantiating the victim’s claims of being dragged from the common room to the guard room where the sexual assault on her took place.

The second source of circumstantial evidence, sources added, is the positioning of two benches side-by-side at the guard room, giving the structure the shape of a bed and a cover on it

Another source of circumstantial evidence, insiders aware of the developments said, is from the clothes the three accused persons were wearing on the evening of June 25 when the sexual assault on the victim took place.

These are in addition to the statements already given by two arrested accused persons in the case namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay admitting how they played the roles of their facilitators in this pre-planned and well-thought-out ploy of the third accused Monojit Mishra targeting the victim for sexual assault and subsequently recording that offence in their mobile phone to blackmail her.

An investigation is also being carried out to find out whether the video clip of the crime had already been circulated to anybody else or not. Insiders said that several sleazy videos were stored in the mobile phones of the three accused, especially that of Mishra, which hints towards their addiction to such sleazy items.

The governing body of the law college at Kasba has initiated internal disciplinary proceedings against the three accused. Mishra, a former student of the college, has been expelled from the position of a temporary staff member of the institution.

At the same time, the governing body has also decided to expel Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay, both are students of the college.

Meanwhile, even four days after the arrests of the three accused persons, there has not been a single statement or even a comment from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose had also been silent so far on the matter.

