Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil demands Home Minister hand over honeytrap case to CBI

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil on Friday said that he has urged Home Minister Dr Parameshwara to hand over the honeytrap case to Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure a "fair and impartial" investigation.

In a post on X, Basanagouda said, "I have written a letter to the Home Minister @DrParameshwara to handover the alleged honeytrap of elected representatives to the CBI to ensure a fair & impartial investigation."

Chaos prevailed in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday after the revelation of Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleging a honey trap attempt was made on him.

BJP legislators raised loud slogans "down, down" as some members held CDs in their hands claiming they had proof of the alleged honey trap. They then stormed into the well of the house even as CM Siddaramaiah was speaking.

R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said, "It is not the issue of one party, it's the biggest conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people and some are doing this (honey trap) with clear hidden agenda."

Speaking in the house Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government and said there was no question of protecting anyone in the Honey trap issue.

The BJP leaders were demanding a judicial inquiry, but CM Siddaramiah said that G Parmeshwara had already responded to the allegations made by KN Rajanna, and has set up an enquiry.

"It is the government's responsibility to protect anyone in the case. According to the law, the guilty should be punished. The Home Minister replied that if Rajanna complained, a high -level probe would be investigated. Rajanna did not name anyone, action could be taken if he had named someone. There is no question of protecting anyone in the case," the CM said.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna on Thursday alleged a honey trap attempt was made on him and called on the State Home Minister G Parameshwara to investigate the matter.

During the budget session discussion, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil raised the issue, saying that an attempt had been made to trap the Cooperation Minister in the state. "This is a bad culture. People's representatives are being blackmailed," Basanagouda said.

Since his name was mentioned, KN Rajanna responded, acknowledging the allegations. "Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap. The ones from Tumakuru are G Parameshwara and me," Rajanna said in the Legislative Assembly.

Rajanna further said, "I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter."

Responding to this in the assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he will order a high-level investigation into the allegation.

"If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out," he said in the Assembly. (ANI)