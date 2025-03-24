Judicial duties withdrawn from Justice Varma following cash discovery, HC issues official update

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

The updated cause list cited recent developments as the reason behind this decision. Justice Yashwant Varma has recently been embroiled in a significant controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

However, Justice Varma has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also suggested that this is a deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing him.

The Supreme Court on late Saturday night, released the inquiry report filed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya into the controversy relating to High Court Justice Yashwant Varma.

In his report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice said that he is of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.

The Supreme Court also released the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, who has denied the allegations and said that it clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

He claimed that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom either by him or any of his family members, and he said he strongly denounced the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to them. The room that caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse and not the main building where the judge and family reside.

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, constituted a three-member committee of senior judges on Saturday to conduct an inquiry into the allegations that a "huge" amount of cash was found at the official residence of senior Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, during a blaze a few days ago. (ANI)