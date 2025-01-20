High Security Outside Sealdah Court as RG Kar Rape and Murder Case Sentencing Looms

Kolkata: As prime accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case has been found guilty, the Sealdah court will pronounce the quantum of punishment to the convict. A heavy deployment of personnel remains outside the court and adjacent areas.

The security has been heightened with two deputy commoners of Kolkata Police fielded on the ground along with five assistant commoners of police, 14 inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors, 39 assistant sub-inspectors, 299 constables and 80 women police personnel.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday morning questioned the haste in the RG Kar rape and murder case, saying that the investigation should continue and other persons behind the crime must also be given capital punishment.

"We still believe that Sanjay Roy's confession should be heard. It is the prerogative of the courts to decide on the quantum of punishment. There is a court-monitored investigation but why so much hurry? Abhishek Banerjee, on the first day, said he (Roy) should be shot down and that he should be hanged to death immediately. Justice hurried is justice buried," Bhattacharya told ANI.

He said the court should hear the accused Sanjay Roy and the revelations he intends to make. People have doubts and questions over the destruction of evidence in the case, the BJP leader added.

Moreover, CPI (M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim alleged that more than one person was involved in the case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) didn't move the case forward. Salim said that central agencies were merely repeating what Mamata Banerjee said.

The CPI(M) leader stated that this is a long fight and people won't stop until justice is served to the parents of the victim.

Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday pronounced Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape and murder case of a trainee doctor. The court said sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused.

"There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime. (ANI)