Four Sentenced to Death for Honour Killing of Couple in Karnataka's Gadag

Gadag: A district court in Gadag has sentenced four persons to death for the honour killing of a young couple in 2019.

The victims, Ramesh Madara and Gangamma Madara, both residents of Lakkalakatti village in Gajendragada taluk, were murdered on November 6, 2019, after they married against the wishes of Gangamma's family.

The court convicted and sentenced to death Shivappa Rathod, Ravikumara Rathod, Ramesh Rathod, and Parasurama Rathod. They were relatives of Gangamma Madara.

The couple's love story ended tragically when Gangamma's relatives, opposed to their relationship, carried out the murders. The incident was investigated by the Gajendragada police, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 449 (house-trespass to commit an offence punishable with death), 302 (murder), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, Ramesh Maadaar (29) and Gangamma (23) were brutally killed by the brothers who threw stones at their heads.

The brothers were enraged after Gangamma married Ramesh who belonged to a Dalit community, the police said. The couple were survived by two children. (ANI)