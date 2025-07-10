EOU raids Bihar executive engineer Pramod Kumar in disproportionate assets case

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Pramod Kumar, Executive Engineer at the Bihar State Educational Infrastructure Development Corporation (BSEIDC), in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

Raids are underway at his premises in Patna, Saharsa, and Sitamarhi.

Two EOU teams are searching separate locations in Patna, while three teams are conducting raids at different sites in Saharsa. One team is also operating in Sitamarhi.

Kumar is facing charges under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018). The FIR was registered on July 9 following verification of credible inputs by the EOU.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumar has allegedly amassed assets over 300 per cent more than his known sources of income. Surveillance agencies had been monitoring his financial activities for several months, culminating in the current action.

A search warrant was obtained from a special court in Patna, enabling the EOU teams to launch coordinated searches on Thursday morning across three districts.

The agency is also probing potential accomplices and the modus operandi used to acquire the disproportionate wealth.

The Nitish Kumar government has reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, especially within the state departments. All government officials, including ministers and legislators, are required to publicly declare their assets and income sources annually.

As Bihar’s nodal anti-corruption agency, the EOU continues to keep a close watch on public officials suspected of illicit wealth accumulation. Officials said further details will be shared after the completion of the raids later in the day.

“More detailed information will be shared post-completion of the raids in the evening,” an EOU official said.

--IANS