Delhi HC stays student suspensions amid JMI protest, orders formation of panel

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the suspension of several students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who were protesting on campus without prior permission.

The court has also ordered to constitute a committee, to be headed by the Vice Chancellor and including other university officials and student representatives, to address and resolve the issue and ease tensions.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has directed the university to submit a report concerning the suspension of students involved in campus protests.

The court is currently handling pleas from students contesting the suspension letter issued by the Chief Proctor's office. This letter led to their immediate suspension and ban from entering the university premises.

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves and Advocate Abhik Chimni represent the petitioner students. Gonsalves argued that the university's response was disproportionate to the students' peaceful protest.

He emphasized that the petitioners had clean records and had gathered outside the canteen for their demonstration. Instead of offering guidance, the university aligned with the Delhi Police and facilitated the students' arrests.

On the other hand, Advocates Amit Sahni and Kisley Mishra, representing the university, contended that the students had not obtained the necessary permission from the administration to hold the protest. They also claimed that the protesters caused damage to campus property and were sleeping outside the canteen, which was not permitted.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration accused the protesters of "vandalizing university property, including the central canteen, breaking the gate of the security advisor's office, defacing walls, and carrying contraband objects."

The students were demonstrating against show-cause notices issued to participants of a December 2024 protest, which marked the anniversary of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and the alleged police brutality on campus in 2019. (ANI)