Delhi HC Seeks CSU's Response on Librarians' Re-designation Dispute

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), formerly known as Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, and others on a plea filed by a group of Assistant Librarians.

The petitioners, who were appointed as Assistant Librarians (Group B) in 2009 and 2011, have challenged the re-designation of their positions and the subsequent denial of rightful pay scales and professional status.

The petitioners claimed that they had fulfilled all required educational and professional qualifications and that in 2018, their posts were unjustly changed from "Assistant Librarians" to "Professional Assistants" under the university's revised bye-laws.

This decision was reversed in 2024, when the university issued an Office Memorandum on November 20, restoring their positions to "Assistant Librarian (non-teaching)" at Pay Level 6, which was the same level they were appointed at 13-15 years ago, plea stated.

The petitioners through Advocates Abhishek Singh and Bhaskar Joshi stated that the restoration of their posts at the same pay level--despite years of service and higher responsibilities--was an arbitrary decision by the Executive Council of CSU.

They contend that the decision not only undermines their professional standing but also violates the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. The petition highlights that this re-designation did not align with any established UGC guidelines, nor was there a position of "Assistant Librarian" (Non Teaching ) at the university.

The petitioners also assert that the retroactive application of recruitment rules and the denial of appropriate pay scales have adversely affected their professional careers and entitlements. They seek the restoration of their status as "Assistant Librarians (Group A)" under UGC norms at Pay Level 10, along with all consequential benefits, including arrears from the date of their eligibility.

The petitioners further demand that the university implement recruitment and service rules in a transparent and fair manner, ensuring full compliance with UGC regulations.

Central Sanskrit University is the largest and only multi-campus language university in the world, dedicated to the promotion of Sanskrit education and culture. It serves as the nodal agency for implementing Sanskrit-related policies and schemes of the Government of India.

The university operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, with the President of India serving as its Visitor and the Union Minister of Education acting as its Chancellor. (ANI)