Delhi HC quashes FIR after settlement, orders petitioners to organise 'bhandara'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR following a settlement between the two neighbours and directed the petitioners to organise a ‘bhandara’ (community meal) for at least 50 children on two occasions.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a plea filed by Brij Ballabh Gaur and his wife seeking quashing of an FIR lodged in 2020 at Jagatpuri police station under Sections 324 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In its order, Justice Dayal noted that the complainant, who was present in person along with her husband, raised no objection to the FIR being quashed. “Respondent no.2, who is also accompanied by her husband, states in court that she has no objection to the quashing of the said FIR against both the petitioners, considering that they were neighbours and the original issues have now been resolved,” the order said.

The petitioners undertook to organise a ‘bhandara’ for poor children in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri. “Petitioner nos.1 and 2 undertake to organise a Bhandara for poor children of the area in Shiv Mandir at Radheypuri on two occasions, one during the coming Navratra period, and one during the Diwali period for at least 50 children,” noted the Delhi High Court.

It further directed that the petitioners should file a compliance affidavit with photographs and furnish a copy to the Investigating Officer as well observing that continuing the criminal proceedings would serve no purpose, Justice Dayal said, “Considering the above settlement between the parties and the chances of conviction of the petitioners being remote and bleak, there is no use continuing with proceedings of the present FIR as it would be a misuse of the process of the court and an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer.”

Asking parties to abide by the settlement terms, the Delhi High Court allowed the petition and quashed the FIR and all proceedings emanating from it. “The FIR No.248/2020 registered at Police Station Jagatpuri under Sections 324/506/34 IPC and proceedings emanating therefrom, are quashed, qua the petitioners. Parties shall abide by the terms of settlement. Accordingly, the petition is disposed of,” it ordered.

--IANS