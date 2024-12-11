Delhi HC Orders Legal Action on Illegal Encroachments Near Jama Masjid's Meena Bazar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Law Enforcement agencies and civic authorities to take necessary legal action regarding the alleged ongoing illegal commercial activities and unauthorized construction at Meena Bazar, near Jama Masjid, Delhi.

The court emphasized that the encroachment of public land and unlawful construction by land grabbers must be addressed promptly as per the law.

The plea was filed by the NGO Yuva Sangharsh Smiti through Advocate Hemant Choudhary, alleging that the police had failed to take any action regarding the encroachment of vacant public land and the unauthorized construction at Meena Bazar, located opposite Parade Ground, Jama Masjid, Delhi.

Noted the submission, the Delhi High Court disposed of the matter, directing the concerned respondents to take appropriate action as per the law.

The plea stated that Jama Masjid, one of the country's iconic heritage sites, stands as a symbol of Islamic influence in India, particularly during the colonial era. Located directly opposite the Red Fort, another Heritage Monument under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Jama Masjid is subject to ASI regulations.

According to these rules, no construction is allowed within a 200-meter radius of heritage buildings.

However, for the past 3-4 weeks, uncontrolled commercial activities have been taking place in the form of encroachments on vacant public land. Unauthorized and illegal constructions have been raised at Meena Bazar, opposite Parade Ground and adjacent to Charti Lal Goel Heritage Park, Jama Masjid, Delhi 110006.

These activities are allegedly being carried out by a network of politicians, builders, and land grabbers, alleged the petition. (ANI)