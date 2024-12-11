logo
Law & Judiciary

Delhi HC Issues Notice on Plea Against Interim Bail of RAU's IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta

Delhi HC reviews plea challenging interim bail of RAU's IAS CEO in UPSC aspirants' drowning case
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷
Dec 11, 2024, 07:48 AM
Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the plea of the deceased student's father Dalvin Suresh. He has moved a petition challenging the grant of interim bail to RAU's CEO Abhishek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh by the trial court.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the CBI and other respondents and sought a reply. The next date for hearing is January 21, 2025.

Dalvin Suresh has sought a direction to cancel of order granting interim bail to CEO Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh.

They were granted interim bail by the trial court on September 23, 2024.

Advocate Abhijit Anand, counsel for Dalvin Suresh, submitted that the interim bail was granted without considering all facts and without mentioning any reason.

It was also submitted that the interim bail is granted against the various directions of the Supreme Court. It can be granted only in the rarest of rare circumstances. Interim bail cannot be a substitute for regular bail.

Their interim bail was recently extended by the court.

Abhishek Gupta and Deshpal Singh are accused and charge-sheeted in RAU's IAS Study circle case. The Court has taken Cognizance of the charge sheet and summons have been issued to all six accused.

This case is related to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to drowning in the basement of RAU's IAS Study circle at Old Rajender Nagar on July 26. (ANI)

Abhishek Gupta interim bailUPSC aspirants drowning caseDeshpal Singh caseRAU's IAS Study Circle caseDelhi High CourtOld Rajender Nagar drowning caseRAU's CEO bail hearingCBI case updatesJanuary 2025 court hearingSupreme Court bail guidelinesRAU's IAS study centertrial court interim bail challengeUPSC aspirants' deathsDelhi HC noticeDalvin Suresh plea

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...