Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar for Cataract Surgery at AIIMS

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on January 24. He has been directed to surrender on January 27.

Sengar is serving a life sentence in the Unnao rape case and ten years of imprisonment in a custodial death case.

A division bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla granted interim bail on medical grounds for the cataract surgery at AIIMS. The bench granted the relief on the condition that Sengar furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount.

The High Court stated that Sengar would be released from jail on January 23 and admitted to AIIMS on January 24 for the surgery. If the surgery does not take place on January 24, he is to surrender before the concerned jail authorities that same day. If the surgery takes place, he must surrender to the authorities upon being discharged from the hospital.

The court also directed that one police constable be stationed outside his private ward, and only two visitors will be allowed to see him at a time.

Senior advocate Manish Vasisth along with Advocate Kanhaiya Singhal argued for Sengar, stating that he had been advised to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS, scheduled for January 24. His medical bail had expired on January 20, and he was instructed to surrender by the coordinate bench. It was further argued that the appellant required the cataract surgery.

On the other hand, advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for the victim, opposed the interim bail application.

In another development, a single judge bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan had asked the victim's counsel to file objections. The matter has been listed for hearing on January 31. (ANI)