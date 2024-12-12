Delhi HC Grants 90-Day Extension to Delhi Police in AQIS Jharkhand Module Probe

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the application of Delhi police seeking an extension of the period of investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case. The High Court has granted a 90-day extension to complete the investigation on the appeal of Delhi police.

This case is linked to the AQIS Jharkhand Module being investigated by the Special Cell.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma allowed the plea of Delhi police seeking 90 days to complete the investigation.

The trial court had refused to extend the period of investigation. Delhi police had challenged the order before the high court.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Laksh Khanna alongwith Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Special Cell of Delhi police.

They urged to grant a stay on the order passed by the trial court on November 18.

On November 19, the coordinate division bench said that the order couldn't be stayed ex parte. There is an order in their favour. Notice was issued to the accused persons.

Delhi Police had said that there is a difficulty that if the stay is not granted the accused persons would be entitled to a default bail.

Delhi Police had moved the High Court against a trial court order declining the extension of the period of Investigation

The 90-day period of investigation is going to be over today. The Delhi police special cell is investigating the case.

In the morning, APP Laksh Khanna mentioned the matter before the division bench of Chief Justice Manmohan.

Patiala House Court on November 18, dismissed a plea of Delhi police seeking an extension of the investigation period for 90 days to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Module case.

In this matter 11 accused including Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi are in custody. A module was busted in a joint operation of Delhi police, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP police.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the plea of Delhi police seeking an extension period of investigation for a further 90 days to complete the investigation after considering the report of the prosecutor.

Accused persons in judicial custody are Anamul Ansari, Shanaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Hasan Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, and Mohd. Rizwan, Motiur Rehaman, Rehmatullahi and Faizan Ahmed. They were arrested in August.

In a coordinated, intelligence-based operation, conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in association with State Police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP, an AQ-inspired module was busted, Delhi police said.

The module allegedly was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi and was aspiring to declare Khilafat and execute serious terrorist activities within the country, the police said.

The members of the module have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations.

Six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan while undergoing weapon-handling training.

Apart from this about eight suspects were detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning.

Police have also recovered arms, ammunition, literature etc. from several locations. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one .38 bore revolver, 6 live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, 30 live cartridges of AK-47, One Dummy Insas, One Air rifle, One Iron Elbow pipe, One hand Grenade, One Key remote control mechanism, Some wires, One AA size 1.5-volt battery, One table watch, Four ground sheets, One target, One camping Tent, Some biscuits, one chips packet and one water bottle. (ANI)