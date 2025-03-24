Delhi HC Chief Justice re-assigns judicial work amid changes in bench composition

New Delhi: Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay on Monday issued a revised roster for judges with Justice Subramonium Prasad assigned cases previously handled by Justice Yashwant Varma.

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

The updated cause list cited recent developments as the reason for the decision. Justice Yashwant Varma has been embroiled in a controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Justice Varma has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also suggested that this is a deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing and maligning him.

The Supreme Court on Saturday late night released the inquiry report filed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice into the controversy relating to Justice Yashwant Varma.

In his report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice said that he is of prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.

The Supreme Court also released the response of Justice Yashwant Varma, who has denied the allegations.

Justice Varma has said that no cash was ever placed in that storeroom by him or any of his family members and has since strongly denounced the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged to them. The room that caught fire and where cash was allegedly found was an outhouse, not the main building where the judge and family reside.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday constituted a three-member committee of senior judges to conduct an inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Varma. (ANI)