Delhi Court grants interim bail to accused in UAPA case for sister's wedding

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court has granted an interim bail of eight days to an accused in a larger conspiracy of Delhi riots 2020 registered under UAPA.

Accused Shadab Ahmad sought an interim bail for a period of 20 days on the ground of the marriage of his younger sister in Bijnor Uttar Pradesh on November 2. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Shadab Ahmed on the grounds of his sister's wedding.

The court said, "Considering the fact that the applicant has to attend the marriage of his real sister, the court deems it justified that the applicant is granted the desired relief. Accordingly, the application is allowed."

"The applicant Shadab Ahmad is granted interim bail w.e.f October 29 to November 5 subject to furnishing of his personal bond in the sum of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount," the court ordered on October 18.

The court directed that the applicant shall surrender himself before the concerned Jail Superintendent after the expiry of the period of interim bail i.e. by the evening of November 5, 2024.

The court noted that the accused was arrested in the present case on May 20, 2020, and since then he has been in judicial custody.

His earlier application for regular bail and another application for interim bail but both these applications were dismissed.

It was submitted that his sister is getting married at the applicant's ancestral village Mohalla Sarai Qasba Basta, Bijnor, where his family reside.

Further, it was stated that Shadab is the eldest son in his family and has a crucial and important role to play in the wedding ceremonies.

It was also submitted his father is over 60 years, and the younger brother of the applicant has just finished his studies and is busy in appearing for several competitive exams for jobs.

Delhi police had filed a reply to the bail application and verified the factum of marriage of the accused's sister. It has been verified that the marriage venue is booked by the father of the Shadab for November 2 for the marriage of his daughter.

However, the police opposed the bail application and submitted that Shamshad has another son namely Shabaad, aged 25 or 26 years, who may help him in the arrangements of the marriage. Also, the applicant is not a permanent resident of Delhi and has no roots in the society.

