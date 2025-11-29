Crackdown in Bihar jails after Samrat Choudhary’s orders, major raid at Patna’s Beur Central Jail

Patna: Acting on the strict directives of Bihar’s new Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, police across the state have swung into action, with reports of raids pouring in from multiple jails across the state.

One of the biggest operations was carried out early Saturday at Patna’s high-security Beur Central Jail, where Mokama MLA and strongman Anant Singh is lodged.

A large police team -- led by the City SP (East), City SP (Central), and the Additional District Magistrate -- launched a sweeping search at around 5 a.m. All inmates were confined to their wards as officers combed the premises. No entry was allowed during the raid, which was conducted under heavy security.

The intensified crackdown comes amid suspicions that several recent crimes -- including murders, robberies, and dacoities in Patna and surrounding districts -- may have links to criminal networks operating from inside Beur Jail. Police have stepped up surveillance and ordered surprise inspections across prisons in the state.

There is no official word yet on any seizures from the Beur raid. The City SP (East) said details would be disclosed after the operation concludes. Similar raids were also reported from other districts, including the sub-jail in Barh.

Meanwhile, a major revelation has emerged in investigations by Patna Police. A detailed report alleges that former RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, currently lodged in Bhagalpur Jail, continues to run a well-organised criminal syndicate in Danapur and has amassed illegal assets worth crores. The report has been forwarded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is preparing to register a money-laundering case. A chargesheet has also been filed against Ritlal and his associates.

The police and SIT investigation in the Khagaul organised gang case unearthed extensive land-grabbing by Ritlal’s network. Documents from the Circle Office show encroachment on three acres of government land in Kotwan Mouza, including the construction of a boundary wall over 4,000 sq ft; illegal construction of a structure named “Ramashish Chowk”; and forced construction of 16 shops on 76 decimals of land in Mustafapur Mouza, later rented out by his associates Sintu and Sunny (alias Rohit). The encroached land was cleared by the district administration on May 15, 2025.

Locals reportedly refrained from filing complaints out of fear. Ritlal, his brother Pinku, and several associates are already in jail for allegedly extorting Rs 50 lakh from builder Kumar Gaurav and issuing death threats. After confirming the gang’s involvement, a fresh FIR was registered at Khagaul police station on the directions of the police headquarters.

--IANS