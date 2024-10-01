Contempt petition in SC over demolition in Gujarat

New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against the official concern in relation to alleged demolition of the Dargah and places by Gujarat authorities.

Summast Patni Musslim Jamat has filed petition through advocate Anas Tanwir and sought to intiate contempt proceedings against Gujarat authorities for wilful and deliberate contravention of the order dated September 17.

On September 17 the top court directed that till the next date of hearing, there shall be no demolition anywhere across the country without seeking leave of this court. However on September 17 the court clarfied that its order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a Court of law.

The organisation said that Gujarat authorities have carried out an early morning illegal demolition of centuries old Muslim religious places of worship including mosques, eidgahs, dargahs, mausoleums and residential places of Mutawallis of the said dargahs on 28.09.2024 without issuing any notices for such demolition and without granting any opportunity of hearing.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/states-and-uts/haryana/congress-says-it-will-bring-back-article-370-but-never-mentions-reclaiming-pok-pm-modi

"The Respondents herein by carrying out the said demolitions have blatantly

defied the aforementioned Order thereby lowering the majesty of the court in the eyes of the general public relaying utter disrespect to the orders of the Court," the petitioner said. The Petitioner, which is a Trust representing the Patni Muslim community of Prabhas Patan, sought to protect religious sites that have significant

historical and spiritual importance. "These include Haji Mangroli Shah Baba's tomb, dargahs, mosques, and graveyards that have been used and revered by the local Muslim community for over a century.

The tomb and surrounding graveyards have existed since the time of the

State of Junagadh, with the matter of their ownership and usage being

resolved as early as 1903 by a legal resolution passed under the supervision," the petitioner said.

—ANI