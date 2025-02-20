Contempt Petition Filed Against Education Ministry, KVS Over Special Educator Recruitment Delay

New Delhi: A contempt petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Commissioner and the Secretary of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The petition seeks the initiation of contempt of court proceedings due to their failure to recruit special educators for 987 posts in Kendriya Vidyalayas, as directed by the Delhi High Court. The hearing is expected to take place on Monday.

The Petitioner, Social Jurist, a civil rights group represented by advocate Ashok Aggarwal, submitted that more than six months have passed since the court issued its directions, and the respondents/contemnors have yet to comply.

The petitioner also stated that their advocate served the respondents/contemnors with a legal notice on February 13.

In response, the petitioner received a letter dated February 18, informing them that the Recruitment Rules had been sent for approval to the competent authority and that the recruitment process would commence immediately upon approval.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court noted in its order that the counsel for the Union of India stated that the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, had approved the creation of 987 posts for Teachers with qualifications as Special Educators approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India for Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The Court also noted that the counsel for the Union of India indicated that the Department of School Education and Literacy, via a letter dated July 5, 2024, had sanctioned the creation of 987 posts for Special Educators in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Acknowledging these submissions, the Delhi High Court directed the respondent authority to frame Recruitment Rules and Conditions of Service and to commence the process of recruiting and appointing Special Educators immediately. The Court mandated that this process be completed within six months. (ANI)