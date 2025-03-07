Bengaluru Court Grants Ranya Rao Daily Meetings with Advocate During Gold Smuggling Custody

Bengaluru: Kannada actress Ranya Rao, accused of gold smuggling, was remanded to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) custody until March 10.

The Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru allowed the actress to meet her advocate for half an hour each day during her 3-day DRI custody.

The court, presided over by Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar, directed the DRI to provide Rao with essentials like food and a bed during her custody and cautioned the DRI against harsh treatment during the investigation.

The actress was also spotted leaving the court in a black SUV.

Ranya, known for her roles in Kannada films like Maanikya and Pataki, was detained earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after returning from Dubai on March 3 in connection with an alleged gold smuggling case.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country.

On March 4, Ranya Rao was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18. Prior to her transfer to custody, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During her questioning, Rao claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes. However, authorities suspect that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold

Meanwhile, soon after the Kannada actress was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport, an image of her with swollen eyes and bruises began circulating on social media, leading to speculation that the actress might have been allegedly assaulted during or after her arrest at the airport.

The Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, responded to the viral image while speaking to ANI on Firday and stated that the commission cannot conduct an investigation unless a formal complaint is filed.

"Actually, someone has to file a complaint with us. The Women's Commission is not an authority to conduct an investigation," she said.

Condemning any act of violence against Ranya, Chaudhary stated, "Whoever has committed the assault should not have done so. That's for sure. No one should take the law into their hands. We must allow the investigation, and the law will take its own course. No one has the right to assault anybody, whether it's a woman or anyone else, but I'm totally against that."

Chaudhary also added that if Ranya files a complaint, the commission would act accordingly. "Unless she writes to the commissioner or sends a letter to me asking us to look into the matter, we will write to the concerned authorities to help her, support her, conduct a proper investigation, and submit a report. That's all the commission can do. Since she has not asked or filed a complaint, I can't comment further," she said. (ANI)