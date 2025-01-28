1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: CBI Court Records Evidence in Jagdish Tytler Case

New Delhi: A Special CBI court on Tuesday recorded evidence of a senior scientific assistant who had taken a voice sample of Former Minister of Overseas Indian Affairs, Jagdish Tytler at CFSL New Delhi in April 2023. An audio clip containing a voice sample of Jagdish Tytler was also played in the court.

Tytler is facing trial in a case related to the killing of Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

CBI judge Jitendra Singh recorded the evidence of the prosecution witness Arun Kumar Gupta who had taken the voice sample of Jagdish Tytler at CFSL, New Delhi on April 11, 2023.

His voice sample was taken in connection with the evidence collected by the CBI during the investigation. He is facing trial in a case related to the killing of Sikhs on November 1, 1984, near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The evidence was recorded by CBI Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal. Defence counsel Anil Kumar Sharma alongwith Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma was also present. Advocate Surpreet Kaur, Counsel for riots victims was also there.

The court has listed the matter for cross-examination of the scientific officer on February 7.

The Rouse Avenue court is trying Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Trial in the Pul Bangash rioting and Sikh killings case.

The court is recording the Prosecution evidence after formally framing charges against Tytler. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared before the court during the hearing.

This case pertains to the killings of three Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

The first witness called for evidence was Lakhvinder Kaur whose husband Badal Singh was killed during riots.

The court had directed to frame Charges under sections 143, 153A, 188, 149, 380, 436 IPC read with 302 and 109 IPC. Tytler was discharged under section 148 IPC.

This incident occurred after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler on May 20, 2023.

On July 26, 2023, the Court had issued a summons to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler after taking Cognizance of supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. (ANI)