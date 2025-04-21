US VP JD Vance Praises Akshardham Temple's Hospitality During India Visit

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, began his four-day official visit to India with a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday.

In a message shared by the temple's official X handle, Vance appreciated the warm hospitality and the temple's intricate design.

"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," the US VP said.

United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their three children visited the Akshardham Temple in the national capital on Monday morning shortly after their arrival here.

The Vance family arrived dressed in traditional Indian clothing. The boys wore kurta-pyjamas, while their toddler wore an Anarkali-style outfit paired with an embroidered jacket.

The temple's spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent around 55 minutes exploring the temple, admiring its architecture, and offering prayers for world peace.

Earlier in the day, JD Vance and his family landed at Palam Airport, where they were welcomed by Union Minister for Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw. Vance was also given a ceremonial Guard of Honour, marking the start of his first official visit to India.

Vance is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm today at the PM's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Their meeting is expected to focus on strengthening economic, trade, and defence ties between the two countries.

During his visit from April 21 to 24, Vance will travel to Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He will visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. The visit is seen as an important step in boosting the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will cover all key areas of cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)