PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome as he begins Sri Lanka visit

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Colombo's Independence Square on Friday as he began a three-day visit to Sri Lanka aimed at deepening regional ties and development cooperation.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake greeted him at the venue, marking the start of a packed diplomatic schedule.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly welcomed at his hotel, where he was seen shaking hands with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessing a puppet show performed in his honour. The vibrant reception reflected the strong cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

PM Modi's arrival in Colombo came after his visit to Thailand, where he held a bilateral meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attended the BIMSTEC Summit. On the sidelines, he engaged in further bilateral discussions, laying the groundwork for this leg of his regional outreach.

Despite rainy weather, six senior Sri Lankan ministers personally received PM Modi at the airport. The delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Labour Anil Jayantha; Minister of Fisheries Ramalingam Chandrasekar; Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj; and Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his stay, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects funded by India. He will also review progress under the joint vision of "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" in discussions with President Dissanayake.

Earlier, Vyasa Kalyanasundaram of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre praised PM Modi's global advocacy for Yoga, noting that his efforts had given it formal recognition and expanded its acceptance across Sri Lanka--from spiritual circles to mainstream wellness and corporate spaces. (ANI)