Indian Navy chief receives top Moroccan Navy official ahead of talks

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi on Tuesday received Inspector of Royal Moroccan Navy Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin, who is on an official visit to India.

Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin was received by the CNS with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, ahead of discussions on enhancing operational interactions, a Navy spokesperson said.

The talks will also focus on "structured training exchanges, strengthening information-sharing cooperation, and promoting shared commitment to maritime security", the spokesperson said.

As part of the growing maritime cooperation with Morocco, the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate, INS Tamal, concluded a three-day port visit to Morocco's Casablanca earlier this year.

"The port call at Casablanca is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with Morocco and the endeavour to strengthen the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. It also provided an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore new avenues of cooperation," the Defence Ministry had said in a statement then.

During the port call from August 6-9, the ship participated in several activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the navies of India and Morocco.

The ship’s crew interacted with Captain Rachid Sadrhazi, Commander of the 1st Naval base, Captain-Major Hasan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime sector, Brigadier General Jamal Kaztouf, delegated Commander of Weapons of Casablanca Area, and Rear Admiral Tahin, the Defence Ministry statement said.

"During the three-day port call, the ship engaged in a host of activities focused on furthering cooperation and collaboration between the two navies. Bilateral discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, yoga and cultural exchanges by both sides in honour of Indo-Moroccan relations were conducted as part of the port call," it said.

India's Ambassador to Morocco, Sanjay Rana, visited the ship and met senior military officials of the Moroccan Navy and the ship’s crew. On departure from Casablanca, the ship participated in a Passage Exercise with the Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI.

Commissioned in Russia on July 1, INS Tamal was transitioning to her home base through multiple European and Asian ports, advancing India’s maritime diplomacy and reinforcing bilateral ties, according to the release. It was the third Indian naval ship to visit Casablanca in the past two years.

--IANS