EAM Jaishankar reaffirms strong India-Russia ties, highlights expanding partnership dynamic world order

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the enduring strength of India-Russia relations, emphasising that "India immensely values its relation with Russia," underscoring that the "further enhancement of the special and privileged strategic partnership" remains a shared foreign policy priority for both nations.

While addressing the "Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda" conference through a video message, Jaishankar highlighted the resilience of the bond between the two nations, stating that it was based on the "deep historical roots" and a "long tradition of trust and mutual respect" that continues to "expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order."

"Through every shift and realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and find new opportunities for mutual benefit and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity," the EAM added.

He further pointed to frequent high-level exchanges and robust institutional mechanisms as hallmarks of their diplomatic engagement, alongside a commitment to each other's core interests.

While acknowledging traditional pillars like energy, defence, and civil-nuclear cooperation, Jaishankar noted emerging areas of collaboration such as trade, technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, connectivity, and the digital economy as "new points of collaboration".

He also reiterated the ambitious goal of boosting bilateral trade, adding, "India and Russia have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030."

The conference is jointly hosted by the Embassy of India in Russia and the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).

Meanwhile, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, while addressing the conference, confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting India upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Lavrov said that India is currently making arrangements for the visit of the Russian President.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said as quoted by Russian News Agency Tass. (ANI)