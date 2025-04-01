Chilean President Boric meets EAM Jaishankar, pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on Monday at the start of his state visit to India, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Jaishankar shared on X (formerly Twitter): "Pleased to call on President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile at the start of his State Visit to India. Appreciate his commitment for deepening our long-standing cooperation. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi today will foster new partnerships and greater engagement."



Boric also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat post his arrival in the capital.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, posted on X: "President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring his lasting message of peace & non-violence. A moment of reflection on the enduring legacy of the Mahatma & shared values that unite India and Chile."



The Chilean President arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning for his first state visit to India, receiving a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita.

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal confirmed the arrival, posting: "Bienvenido, President Gabriel Boric Font! President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile landed in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Accorded a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita at the airport."



At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 is aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges.

Upon his arrival, Boric posted on X about the significance of his visit, emphasising India's position as the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country, with whom Chile shares common ground in sectors such as agribusiness, innovation, and the creative industries. He noted that his delegation includes leaders from various fields, all working to deepen bilateral cooperation.

During his visit, Boric will hold discussions with top Indian leaders, including a luncheon hosted by PM Modi and a banquet by President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, engaging with political leaders, business representatives, startups, and innovators to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and technological collaboration.

India and Chile share historically strong diplomatic relations, with Chile being the only Latin American nation to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947. Both nations have closely collaborated in multilateral forums, supporting each other on issues such as UN Security Council reforms and counterterrorism. Chile has endorsed India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat since 2003. (ANI)